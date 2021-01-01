Kichler 4U Series 22 Inch LED Undercabinet Light - Color: White

Advertisement
The Kichler 4U Series 22 Inch LED Undercabinet Light is, both, a direct wire and linkable undercabinet light that provides gently diffused luminance through a low-profile build. Made from aluminum, the 4U Series 22 Inch LED Undercabinet Light offers the ability to directly link to a continuous run of multiple 4U series under cabinet fixtures for widespread kitchen or office lighting. Rated for 40,000 hours of life and is dimmable.Click here to see the full collection. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: Textured White