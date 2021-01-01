From slam specialties
4th Generation Case 97 inch Old Model 3rd 2nd Cover for Model md510llA MC769ll A Mc979ll A Mc705ll A A1458 A1430 A1416 A1395 2In1 TPU PC Design.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. The case For 2 / 3 / 4 model numbers: A1395, A1396, A1397, A1416, A1430, A1403, A1458, A1460 or A1459 MD510LL/A MC979LL/A MC954LL/A MC916LL/A MC769LL/A MC770LL/A MC954LL/A MC989LL/A MC982LL/A MC755LL/A MC705LL/A MC706LL/A MC707LL/A MC733LL/A MC744LL/A MD329LL/A MD330LL/A MD367LL/A md513ll/a ( printed on the back of your ) Precise cutting easy access to all ports buttons cameras speakers and cameras. and port covers keep out debris and dust. Besides, it's super easy to install and remove. Superior double layer designed case combined of polycarbonate hard inner shell and flexible silicone cover withstands accidental drop, bump and shock