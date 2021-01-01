From nubian heritage
4TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive - USB 3.0 - BU6Y0040BBK-WESN (Renewed)
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatibility Fast data transfers Improve PC performance High Capacity