Besa Lighting 4SW-191352 Hoppi 4 Light Reversible Halogen Bathroom Vanity Light with Marble Glass Shades Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom

Besa Lighting 4SW-191352 Hoppi 4 Light Reversible Halogen Bathroom Vanity Light with Marble Glass Shades The Hoppi pendant features a wide cone-shaped glass, that demonstrates contemporary sensibilities. Our Marble glass is a pressed glass that features swirls of white throughout semi-translucent frost, to create a faux alabaster appearance. When lit this gives off a light that is functional and soothing. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This handcrafted glass uses a process where every glass is consistently produced using a press mold, keeping variations to a minimum. The vanity fixture is equipped with decorative lamp holders, removable finials, linear rectangular housing, and a removable low profile oval canopy cover.Features:Marble GlassDurable Steel ConstructionRated for Damp or Dry LocationsCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Base: G9Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 160Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 6"Width: 30.375"Extension: 6.25"HCO: 3.6"Shade Height: 2.75"Shade Width: 7.5"Backplate Height: 4.5"Backplate Width: 5.875"Energy Star: No Vanity Light Satin Nickel