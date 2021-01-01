4Port USB 30 Ultra Slim Data Hub Splitter with 5V Micro USB Power Port for USB Expansion 10 inch Extended Cable

Best Quality Guranteed. 4 USB 3.0 PortsExtend one super-speed USB 3.0 port to four. Simultaneously connect up to four USB-A peripherals. SuperSpeed DataUp to 5 Gbps data speeds let you transfer an HD movie in seconds. Portable DesignDesigned with mini size, the feature of portable can let them be carried to anywhere you want. Extra DurableCable reinforcement, sturdy exterior and heat-resistant connectors ensure ultimate durability. Plug & Play and hot swappable. Please NoteDesigned for data transfer, not for charging on the charger, don't have enough power to charge 4 devices at the same time. Can't charge apple devices if you plug it into the charger instead of a USB port of your computer.