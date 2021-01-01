4pk 18" Shoreham Ikat Outdoor Bistro Chair Cushions - Kensington Garden

Add a bit of comfort and style to your outdoor dining set with these Bistro Cushions from Kensington Garden. Cushions feature a center circle tack which prevents filling from bunching and shifting, and two string ties to keep cushions firmly secured to chairs. Each set includes four 18 inch round chair cushions made from a 100percent polyester, UV coated fabric that is fade, stain and water resistant. The cushion's soft poly fiber fill is made from 100percent recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles, and overstuffed for added comfort, strength and durability. A variety of colors and prints are available to enhance your outdoor decor. Overall cushion width: 18 inches Overall cushion depth: 18 inches Overall cushion thickness: 5 inches Pattern: Ikat Design.