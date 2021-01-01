4pk Glitter Crowns Christmas Tree Ornament Set Champagne - Wondershop

Send in the shimmer with the 4-Pack Glitter Crowns Christmas Ornament Set Champagne from Wondershop™. Once you've draped your garland and strung up the lights, it's time to give your tree a royally whimsical touch with these sparkling crown Christmas ornaments. In the style of a paper crown for a look of hand-crafted flair, these ornaments are topped off with a bead on each spike of the crown for just a bit of extra detail. Pair these with other glitter or metallic ornaments for a shimmering vision you'll enjoy all season long. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.