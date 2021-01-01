4pk 15" Esprit Floral Outdoor Bistro Chair Cushions - Kensington Garden

Add a bit of comfort and style to your outdoor dining set with these Bistro Cushions from Kensington Garden. Cushions feature a center circle tack which prevents fill from shifting and bunching, and two string ties to keep cushions firmly secured to chairs. Each set includes four 15 inch round chair cushions made from 100percent polyester, UV coated polyester fabric that is fade, stain and water resistant. The cushions are generously filled with a soft polyfiber made from 100percent recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles for added comfort, strength and durability. A variety of colors and prints are available to enhance your outdoor decor. Overall cushion width: 15 inches Overall cushion depth: 15 inches Overall cushion thickness: 4 inches Pattern: Floral.