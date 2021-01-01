From certified international
19oz 4pk Earthenware Holiday Magic Gingerbread 3-D Mugs - Certified International
Capture the magic of Christmas with Certified International’s “Holiday Magic Gingerbread” Set of 4 3-D Mugs designed by the popular artist Susan Winget. Enjoy your favorite holiday hot or cold beverage in these ceramic 19 oz. capacity Mugs, beautifully sculpted and hand painted with a happy Gingerbread face. Coordinating Gingerbread plates, serveware and 3-d accessories are available as well as the other Holiday Magic products of Snowmen, Santa’s, Gnomes and Nutcrackers.