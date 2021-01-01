From general
4Pk Dr520 Drum For Brother Mfc-8370/8680Dn/8690Dw/8880Dn/8480Dn/8890Dw Printer
Advertisement
Mpn: Dr520 Color: Black Brand: Unbranded/Generic Gtin13: Does Not Apply Type: Premium Compatible Drum Units Compatible For Printer 1: Dcp-8080Dn/8060/8065Dn/8085Dn Compatible For Printer 2: Hl-5240/5250Dn/5250Dnt/5280Dw/5340D Transportation From: California, United States Compatible For Printer 3: Hl-5340Drt/5350Dn/5370Dw/5370Dwt/5380Dn, Yield: Dr520 25,000 Pages At 5% Coverage (4A Paper) Compatible For Printer 4: Mfc-8460N/8660Dn/8670Dn/8860Dn/8870Dw Print Technology: Laser Drum Compatible For Printer 5: Mfc-8370/8680Dn/8690Dw/8880Dn/8480Dn/8890Dw Compatible Brand: For Brother Qualification: It Is Certified With Iso 9001 And Iso 14001 Compatible For Printer 6: Konica Minolta Bizhub 20/20P; Oce Fx3000