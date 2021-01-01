4pk Cotton Metallic Placemats White - Threshold

Add a decorative shine to your dining table for the holidays or any time with this 4-Pack White of Cotton Metallic Placemats from Threshold™. This set of rectangular placemats makes a practical and pretty table accessory for everyday use or entertaining. It includes four woven placemats in a white color, each adorned with gold metallic stripes for a hint of shine, along with matching tassel accents to complete the decorative look. These 100percent cotton placemats help protect your tabletop from stains, scratches and marks. Pair with matching table linens like a tablecloth or runner from the same collection for a complete coordinated look whether you're hosting or just enjoying everyday meals. Pattern: Wave.