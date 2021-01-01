4pk Bamboo Melamine Stripes Dinner Plate Set Ebony/Sour Cream - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Add timeless appeal to your dining setting with this Bamboo Melamine Stripes Dinner Plate from Hearth and Hand™ with Magnolia. This round dinner plate features ebony striped pattern on the cream background for a contrasting yet appealing look. Designed with raised edges for added convenience, this melamine dinner plate can be used to serve dinner every day or for entertaining — just add coordinating serveware for a beautiful dining setting. Celebrate the everyday with Hearth and Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip and Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.