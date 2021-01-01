From yolkvisual
4pk 1080P HD TVL Bullet OutdoorIndoor Security Camera 24PCS IRLEDs 80ft Day Night Vision Waterproof Cameras for CCTV Surveillance DVR
Advertisement
NoticeThis TVI camera only compatible with 1080P/1080P Lite/1080N TVI DVR or Hybrid DVR. Package does not include dvr(Sold Separately) 1080P HD Resolution1/2. 7Color CMOS Sensor 1080P 2MP high definition: 1920(H)x1080(V), provides clear and bright image both day and night 80FT Night VisionEquipped with 24pcs IR LEDs, up to 80ft night vision. Dual IR-Cut Filter automatically switch to capture sharp image in low light condition IP66 WeatherproofWeatherproof housing provides protection from rain and snow harsh weather conditions. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use Features3.6mm lens; 3-Axis camera stand, cable through bracket. 3D digital noise reduction. Digital Wide Dynamic Range Function