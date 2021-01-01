From first deal
4Pcs Peacock Print Shower Curtain Floor Mat Bathroom Mat Bath Creat Decor-Bathroom Mat
Advertisement
Description: 4Pcs Peacock Print Shower Curtain Floor Mat Bathroom Mat Bath Creat DecorFeature: - Fitted with C-shaped curtain hooks- Designed to fit standardized bath tubs- Prevent water from splashing out of the shower stall- Ideally suits most standard sized bathrooms; just hang it on steel tube- Images imprinted using heat dye sublimation technique for lasting effects- Soft feeling and comfortable- PVC mesh bottom, non-toxic, odorless, not moldy. - Easy absorb water and dust, good slip resistance- Anti skid water absorption, not easy to drop the villus- Plum blossom point plastic bottom, wear-resistant, no damage to the floor.