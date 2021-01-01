From daniel wellington
4PCS DB9 Serial RS232 Female to Female Mini Coupler Adapter ConnectorsFF VGA Gender Changer
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. MATERIALS: ABS & Metal, Slim profile reduces bending and provides a secure connection; Nickel plated construction with gold contacts; APPLICATION: These DB9 female to female adapters allow file transfer between two computers or other devices, as picture show; FUNCTION: Connect two DTE or DCE devices with no conflict in data transmission, straight through connectors with a modem connection; SPECIFICATION: High speed and safety data transfer; Size of this adapter: 3.1 x 1.8 x 1.3cm (L*W*D),Weight: about 15g per Unit; BRAND: Electronics Brand is a Registered Trademark. Only Seller is authorized to sell.