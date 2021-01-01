4pc Wild West Art Print Set - Sweet Jojo Designs

Four Piece Art Print Sets by Sweet Jojo Designs are the perfect inspirational wall decor to add a unique and stylish design to your nursery, playroom, or bedroom. Each piece features exclusive designs and art work, printed on high quality premium matte heavyweight paper with archival ink. Frames and mats not included. These art sets add a wonderful decorative touch to your walls until you can fill them with your child’s own masterpieces. Features: Dimensions: 8in. x 10in. each (Set of 4). Decorative wall art print set features illustrations of cowboys and horses in a western setting with inspirational "Home is Where You Hang Your Hat" and "Kick Off Your Boots and Stay Awhile" quotes.