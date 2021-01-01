From homes: inside + out
4pc Queen Sugar Transitional Bedroom Set with Footboard Drawers Dark Cherry - HOMES: Inside + Out
A cherry-finished bed set with a nightstand, a dresser and a mirror constitutes a traditional look for a cabin bedroom. This mattress ready bed features a sleigh-back, panel headboard, and two footboard storage drawers for fresh sheets and pillowcases. Its nightstand offers two drawers on silent and smooth ball bearing glides, a hidden felt-lined drawer, and a convenient USB charging port. The dresser conceals felt-lined top drawers and offers cedar bottom drawers as natural pest repellant. Size: Queen.