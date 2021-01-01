4pc Maddox Right Arm Facing Sectional Set Slate - Picket House Furnishings

Picket House Furnishings Maddox Right Arm Facing 4PC Sectional Set is simple in structure and lofty in style. This sectional includes two pieces, chaise and sofa. Constructed with solid and manufactured woods for years of usage with a boxy and legless look. Fully upholstered in soft polyester, the seats are spacious and the cushions are immensely thick, making this sectional best for the days when you want to just cozy up. Also, features four feather filled pillows for decor. The Maddox is the perfect sectional to add tons of comfort into your home. Requires light assembly.