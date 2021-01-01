Twin/Extra Long Twin 4pc Jessamine Pom Trimmed Comforter Set Rose - Opalhouse

Add a beautiful, romantic look to any room with the Jessamine Pom Trimmed Comforter Set from Opalhouse™. This lightweight bedding set includes a soft-filled comforter featuring geometric-medallion motifs with calming floral accents and a rose background for smooth relaxation, while the white pompom trim along the sides adds a lovely textured finish. The pillow sham coordinates with the comforter, while the two decorative pillows come in solid rose and blush hues accented with either crochet or tassel-fringe detail to create a stunning look. This is your house. Where you create spaces as bold as your spirit. Collect objects as inspired as your dreams. Find pieces that remind you of every place you’ve been. Discover stories to inspire everywhere you have yet to go. This is Opalhouse. Oeko-Tex Certified Size: Twin/Extra Long Twin.