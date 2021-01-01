4pc Horton Gunmetal Metal Stackable Counter Stool Set Gray - Baxton Studio

Design a cool, modern lounge in your space with the streamlined style of the Horton counter stool. Made in China, this counter stool is comprised of metal for a sleek industrial look. Crafted with convenience in mind, an ergonomic footrest is fitted on each side for versatile comfort. The Horton will arrive fully assembled and is stackable for easy organization and setup. Adaptable to any occasion, the Horton counter stool brings the flexibility of modern design to any space. Pattern: Branch.