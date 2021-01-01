Twin 4pc 300 Thread Count Luxury Sateen Sheet Set Gray - MOLECULE

MOLECULE Sateen Sheets are luxuriously drapey and smooth. Sateen is the perfect year-round sheet comparable to the feel of silk, but with more durability leading to many years of comfort and better sleep. Its smooth, buttery feel is a constant reminder of luxury and comfort at its pinnacle. MOLECULE sheets are OEKO-TEX certified and designed with advanced TENCEL™ materials that keep you dry and cool, reduce bacterial growth, and help you discover healthier sleep. Size: Twin. Color: Gray. Pattern: Solid.