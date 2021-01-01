From ce-link

4MP Varifocal Poe IP Security Camera IPC-HDBW4433R-ZS 2.7mm~13.5mm Lens Motorized 5X Optical Zoom Outdoor Indoor Video Surveillance Camera Dome.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

4MP Varifocal Poe IP Security Camera IPC-HDBW4433R-ZS 2.7mm~13.5mm.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com