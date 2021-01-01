4K Ultra HD Security Cameras System with 2TB Hard Drive 8Channel H265+ 4K 3840x2160 Video DVR and 4PCS 4K 8MP Indoor Outdoor Home Surveillance Dome.

Best Quality Guranteed. 4K 8.0MP Ultra High Definition and 150ft Long Night Vision- Four times the resolution of 1080P. This ultra HD 4K CMOS Image Sensor allows the camera to capture more light, which improves color, contrast, and low-light performance. In 4K resolution. Record everything with sharper details with the high Pixel count (3840 x 2160) and be able to digitally zoom into far away objects without losing any quality. Up to 150ft night vision in total darkness and 200ft Night vision in ambient light. Advanced H. 265+ Video Compression Tech & 2TB HDDLatest and most efficient compression technologies, consumes 50% LESS data and reduce data footprint, could store more video to your DVR while preserving and improving upon superior video quality. Also improves bandwidth efficiency and lets you maximize your 4K DVR and 2TB HDD storage space. Support Ultra-Long Continuous Recording and Backup By USB. View from anywhe