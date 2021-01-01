4K PoE Security Camera System Ultra H265 8CH NVR Security System 4pcs Outdoor 50MP 2560 X 1920 IP Dome Cameras with 98ft IR Night Indoor Outdoor.

Best Quality Guranteed. Ultra HD 5MP Dome Security Cameras (4pcs) with PoE with 8CH 4K NVRThis home security camera system comes equipped with stunning ultra HD 5MP Dome IP cameras. Set up and record in no time with true plug and play connectivity. Plug and play with 4K POE NVR KITS. No need any power adapters anymore. Record and Store more with H.265,2TB HDDThis professional security camera system features fully optimized H.265 compression. This is the highest and most efficient of the compression technologies, allowing you to save up to 75% more storage space. This also improves bandwidth efficiency and lets you maximize your 4K 8CH NVR and 2TB HDD storage spacecome with 2TB Hard Drive. Motion Detection with FREE Guard Viewer Mobile View Monitor all the significant activity in your home or business with motion detection. These dome IP cameras are capable of customized motion detection that will keep you aware of what i