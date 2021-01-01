4K HDMI Extender Over IP, Matrix Configurable Kit (1TX & 1RX) Over CAT6, 4K @60Hz, HDMI 2.0, HDCP 2.2, 18Gbps, 394ft (120m), H.264, Up to 256.

Best Quality Guranteed. IP BASED EXTENSION (Transmitter ONLY) Supports One-to-One, One-to-Many, or Many-to-Many broadcasing of HDMI Signal through your IP network, utilizing H.264 compression technology for up to 394ft (120m) at 1080p@60Hz. Perfect for church services, sports bars, exhibitions, advanced home theater set ups. *Note: Dedicated IGMP Gigabit Switch is recommended for best performance and reliability SCALABLE MATRIX Allows up to 256 TX/RX combined units (limited to 100 TXs) over IP network. Choose and broadcast any topology combination of Transmitters and Receivers simultaneously to create a large-scale Matrix. Complete kit (part# HDExtIP) is sold separately 4 SWITCHING OPTIONS IR remote, push buttons, PC control via software, and wireless control app (Matrix controller) to switch between different sources from the receiver side, as if changing TV channels. *Note: Wireless control app requires a wireless access point installed on the LAN. Pl