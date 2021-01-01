From orthaheel
4K HDMI Cable 66 ft High Speed 18Gbps HDMI 20 Cable4K 3D 2160P 1080P Ethernet 28AWG Braided HDMI Cord Audio ReturnARC Compatible UHD TV Bluray PS4.
Advertisement
High Speed HDMI Cable: High Speed HDMI Cable supports HDMI 2.0b including 18 Gbps, Mirror & Extend mode, Ultra HD 4K 2160p, HD 2K 1080p, QHD 1440p, HDCP 2.2, 48-Bit Deep Color, Audio Return(ARC), Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio and Hot plugging. 4k HDMI Cable: Features an ultra-durable nylon-braided jacket with a bend lifespan of 6000+ and High quality 24K gold plated connectors, This hdmi cord is perfect for any desk or entertainment setup, and is guaranteed to last in long term applications.(PS: The 4k Logo is printed on the aluminum shell which is wrapped around by a piece of plastic film to protect the shell from scraching, feel free to remove the film when you use it.) Our Hdmi Cable Innovative improvement - Backwards compatibility with all HDMI versions including HDMI 1.3 / 1.4 / 2.0 / 2.0a / 2.1. Tinplate Metal Shielding and gold-plated, corrosion-resistant connectors can protect against external signal interference, guarantee stable signal trans