From storageaid
4K HDMI Cable 66 Feet Black 4K 60Hz High Speed Nylon Braided
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Rugged Series - Durable, nylon-braided construction of the Braided Series increases longevity and is perfect for households with pets. Available Lengths 3ft, 6.6ft,10ft,15ft, 25ft Supports Latest HDMI Standard - 4K, UHD, 3D, Audio Return Channel (ARC), Category 2 Certified,18 Gbps / 600 MHz Refresh Rate, 2160p, 1080p, 48 Bit Deep Color, Ethernet and is backwards compatible with earlier versions Reliable Construction - Durable, high-quality build protects against corrosion while maximizing signal strength - 100% Pure copper conductors, Triple Cable Shielding, 24K Gold-plated full metal jacket connectors Compatible with all HDMI Components - Connect Blu-Ray Player, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Roku, and laptops with HDMI output to 4K UHD TV, projectors, A/V Receiver, etc. cables are backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and US-based customer support