From altis global limited
4K HDMI Cable 33 ft High Speed 18Gbps HDMI 20 Cable4K HDR 3D 2160P 1080P Ethernet 28AWG Braided HDMI Cord Audio ReturnARC Compatible with UHD TV.
Advertisement
High-speed Data Capacity: High-Speed HDMI Cable supports HDMI 2.0b including 18 Gbps, Mirror & Extend mode, UltraHD 4K 2160p (up to 60 Hz 4:4:4), HD 2K 1080p (up to 240 Hz), QHD 1440p (up to 144 Hz), HDCP 2.2, 48-Bit Deep Color, Audio Return(ARC), Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio and Hot plugging. Universal Compatibility: Designed for all devices with HDMI 2.0 standard and backwards compatible with HDMI 1.4, 1.3 & 1.2. Easily connects your streaming devices, Apple TV 4K, NVIDIA SHIELD TV, CD/DVD/Blu-ray players, Fire TV, Roku Ultra, PS3/4, Nintendo Switch, computers, or other HDMI-enabled devices to your 4K/HD TV, monitors, displays or projectors. Best Immersive Viewing Experience: 24K High-quality gold-plated connectors and three-layers shielding minimizes interference, signal loss and digital timing errors, providing stunning clarity and clear sound for your ultimate viewing experience. Ultra Durability Design: Built with premium durable zinc alloy connectors and high