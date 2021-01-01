4K HD Monokular 10-300X40mm Fernglas Fokus Zoom Outdoor Fernrohr Teleskop Handy Waterproof With Tripod-002

Multiple: 10-30×30 (Variable)Objective: 30mEyepiece: 15mmPrism system: Roof ridgePrism material: BAK4Coating: Antireflective green filmFocus: MediumWaterproof: Rain proofSize: 120 × 40 × 40mmWeight: 0.15kgExit pupil distance: 17-14mmExit pupil diameter: 4.2-1.7mmField: 2.6°-4.6°Optional: With White Tripod, Without White TripodFeatures:?300 meters close view. It is bright and can be stretched freely, and the modeling design is fun and interesting. Prism out pupil is round, light spot transmission rate is very high, transparent clear, bright! It can not only see far, but also close focus, to ensure that the field of view is clear. The band can ensure high light transmittance and low reflectivity, thus increasing the luminous flux. Package Included:001:1x Monocular Telescope1x Storage Bag1x Rope1x Cloth1 x User Manual002:1x Monocular Telescope1x Storage Bag1x Rope1x Cloth1x White Tripod1 x Clip1 x User ManualNotes:1.