4K Camcorder Video Camera HD WiFi 30 Inch IPS Touch Screen 48MP 16X Powerful Digital Zoom Camera with Microphone and Wide Angle Lens IR Night.

4K UHD HD Camcorder & 3.0 inch touch screen: The video camcorder has a 4K 2880x2160 (24FPS) video resolution, 13MP CMOS image sensor, Max 48MP image resolution, 16X Digital Zoom (no autofocus) and 2 rechargeable batteries, 3.0 inch touch screen that rotate up to 270 degrees and a smart pause function. This digital video camera camcorders supports recording while charging, ideal for vloggers and videography lovers. Wide Angle Lens & Stereo Microphone: 4K camcorder comes with a professional 0.39X 2 in 1 HD wide-angle lens with macro lens which is great for large scenery, such as Buildings, Landscapes. Macro lens is for close-up shooting of the micro object, such as flowers, etc. External Microphone uses X-Y stereo pickup technology, clear and stable sound image localization. High-quality microphone can be used in conferences, symposiums, media interviews, speeches, course recording and film making. Wi-Fi & IR Night Vision: Wi-Fi cannot connect d