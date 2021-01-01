From maison versailles
4K Camcorder Video Camera HD WiFi 30 Inch IPS Touch Screen 48MP 16X Powerful Digital Zoom Camera with Microphone and Wide Angle Lens IR Night.
Advertisement
4K UHD HD Camcorder & 3.0 inch touch screen: The video camcorder has a 4K 2880x2160 (24FPS) video resolution, 13MP CMOS image sensor, Max 48MP image resolution, 16X Digital Zoom (no autofocus) and 2 rechargeable batteries, 3.0 inch touch screen that rotate up to 270 degrees and a smart pause function. This digital video camera camcorders supports recording while charging, ideal for vloggers and videography lovers. Wide Angle Lens & Stereo Microphone: 4K camcorder comes with a professional 0.39X 2 in 1 HD wide-angle lens with macro lens which is great for large scenery, such as Buildings, Landscapes. Macro lens is for close-up shooting of the micro object, such as flowers, etc. External Microphone uses X-Y stereo pickup technology, clear and stable sound image localization. High-quality microphone can be used in conferences, symposiums, media interviews, speeches, course recording and film making. Wi-Fi & IR Night Vision: Wi-Fi cannot connect d