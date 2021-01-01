4K 8MP Ultra HD Security Camera System with Hard Drive 2TB 8 Channel H265+ CCTV DVR Recorder with 4 x 4K Video Surveillance Bullet Camera Outdoor.

Best Quality Guranteed. (1). [ 4K Ultra HD Security System Overview ] 4K Ultra HD(8MP) is capable of recording a pixel ratio of 3840 x 2160, thats 4x the resolution of 1080P. This kit comes with 8CH H.265+4K DVR recorder and 4 x IP67 Weatherproof 4K(8MP) security camera, 150ft Night Vision, 110 View Angle. (2TB Security Grade Hard Drive was pre-installed inside the DVR) (2). [ Advanced H.265+ High Efficiency Video Compression ] self-developed H.265+ video coding technology extract features that focus on characteristics of the surveillance scenes for larger storage space and better image quality. H.265+ can further improve compression ratio on the basis of H.265 standard and save about 80% storage compared with H.264, and thus effectively saving storage resources and provides an excellent and smooth viewing experience. (3). [ Local or Remote Access, 4K Video Playback Anytime & Anywhere ] View and control your se