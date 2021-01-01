4K 1x4 HDMI Splitter by 1 Port to 4 HDMI Display DuplicateMirror Powered Splitter Ver 14 Certified for Full HD 1080P High Resolution 3D Support.

Best Quality Guranteed. Split one HDMI input signal to up to four HDMI output signals identical to the input signal Input: 1x HDMI & Outputs: 4x HDMI (1 in 4 out HDMI Splitter) Supported resolution: up to 4K/30Hz, 1080p, 720p, VGA to WUXGA & Supported Audio: LPCM, Dolby-AC3, DTS7.1, DSD/Dolby TrueHD/DTS-HD master audio, essentially all available audio options are supported Heavy-duty cool metal enclosure protects the insides and keeps the unit cool by aiding in quick heat absorption and dissipation Compact in size and easy plug & play installation, HDCP Compliant Includes auto switching power supply for use anywhere in the world, Lifetime Tech Support & 12-Month Manufacturer's Warranty