4K 1x4 HDMI Splitter 1 in 4 Out by - Ultra HD @ 30 Hz 1x4 Ver. 1.4 HDCP, Power HDMI Supports 3D Full HD 1080P for Xbox, PS4 PS3 Fire Stick Blu Ray.

$38.93
In stock
Best Quality Guranteed. Split one HDMI input signal to four HDMI output signals identical to the input signal without any loss in quality Supported Audio: LPCM, Dolby-AC3, DTS7.1, DSD/Dolby TrueHD/DTS-HD master audio, Essentially all available audio options are supported Support Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 Resolution & 3D, Deep color 30bit, 36bit, Blu-ray 24/50/60fs/XvYCc HDCP 1.2 Protocol Compliant; Support Output HDMI 1.4V Package included:(1)HDMI 1x4 Splitter x 1.(2)5V AC Adapter x 1.(3)User Manual x 1

