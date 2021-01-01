4in1 Mini Displayport Compatible Thunderbolt to Hdmidvivga Adapter Cable with Audio Output Converter

Best Quality Guranteed. Multi-fuction Mini DP Adapter with Audio output, supports HDMI/DVI/VGA output simultaneously with the max resolution of 1920x1080 to enjoy your favorite movies, YouTube clips, iTunes songs and movies.3 monitors show at the same time! But you can't make each monitor show a different picture from each other. No Suppport Acer R7 Lightweight and portable adapter allows you to display content on your HDTV, monitor, computer, tablet, projector and other devices with HDMI & DVI & VGA to Mini DisplayPort (thunderbolt port). Note: A separate HDMI/DVI/VGA cable is required, not included, Not compatible with Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports Transmit both audio and video from computer or tablet to HD TV via HDMI. Support video resolutions up to 1920x1080p (Full HD) and flawless audio pass-thru. Support audio output via DVI or VGA with connecting Audio interface external speaker needed for voice. When connect to mo