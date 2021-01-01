From first deal
4in 800W Electric Chain Saw Handheld Logging Saw For Makita 18V Battery-A
Advertisement
Specifications: Name: 4 Inch Electric Chain SawType: A: 4in Saw Blade, B: 4in Chain, C: Black Electric Saw without Battery, Color: Red/Blue/BlackChain Material: High Carbon SteelRotating Speed:10000r/minPower: 800W Features: The quenched chain is firm and sharp, cutting wood more quickly.A large number of heat dissipation air holes, fast heat dissipation and prolong service life. With large torque and strong force, cutting is smoother, faster and less labor-saving. It is compatible with 18V Makita battery (battery not included).For felling cutting and trimming wood. Ideal felling tool meets different needs of many situations. Package Includes: Type A1 x 4in Saw BladeType B1 x 4in ChainType C1 x Electric Chain Saw1 x Tool(This product does not include batteries.