2.4GHz Wireless Mouse Cute Small Silent Mouse Portable Mini Rechargeable Optical Mice Cartoon Computer Mouse 3 Buttons Cordless Mouse for Laptop.

Best Quality Guranteed. Cute Cartoon MouseCute expression design, suitable for children, ladies and other small hand people. As a gift send to family and friends, they will love this cartoon wireless mouse Wireless Connection Technology2.4GHz Wireless provides a powerful, reliable connection, increases working distance of up to 33ft / 10m and eliminates delays, dropouts and interference Rechargeable Wireless MouseBuilt-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, very convenient to use, dispense with frequent battery replacement trouble, comes with a recharging usb cable Silent ClicksSpecial soundless design for the right and left buttons, make you concentrate on working or playing games without disturbing others Wide CompatibilityCompatible with most system including Windows, Vista. Fit for Notebook, PC, Laptop, Computer and other device