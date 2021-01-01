4G Rugged Phones Armor X5 Global Bands Dual SIM 13MP + 2MP Dual Waterproof Cameras 55 Inch HD+ Display Android 10 3GB + 32GB 5000mAh Big Battery.

Android 10 + IP68 Protection Rating + 5.5 in HD+ Display: Update with the android 10, you can experince the latest OS system. Clear, bright 5.5-inch screen that is easy to read and has a nice range. The Armor X5 rugged smartphone is definitely water, shock and dust resistant which meets military standard. Every hole got a protection layer that blocked the water, dirt and sand out. Armor X5 will protect itself all round and then standby your side to support you. Underwater Mode + Gloves Mode: The underwater mode is an innovation that none of phones ever have. Now Armor X5 will take you to experience that. You can take marvelous photos underwater. Besides, there still have the gloves mode which means you can touch screen of the device while wearing gloves. Dual SIM Cards Global 4G + Dual Cameras: The Armor X5 rugged smartphone is a dual-card and supports two cards simultaneously, you can insert 2 sims card or 1 sim card + 1 SD card. And full 4G