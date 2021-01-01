4G Portable WiFi Hotspot 150Mbps MiFi Mobile Router with SIM/TF Card Slot Support 4G LTE FDD/3G UMTS, White North America Version

Fast 4G LTE Speed It offers downloading speed up to 150Mbps and uploading speed up to 50Mbps. High Security Adopting advanced security encryption technology, it effectively prevents others' using your network, and solves the public WiFi security issues. U Disk Function with TF Card If you insert TF card into the router and connect it with your computer, it can be used as U disk to store files. Mixed Mode Connect it with PC and install the driver, then you can enjoy WiFi in wired connection. (This function is only suitable for computer). And other devices that support WiFi can also connect to the MiFi (Max 10 devices). Multi-point Connection It allows 10 devices to connect at the same time. But it offers better performance when there are only 5-6 devices. Indicator Light You can easily know whether connect to WiFi or not, signal strength, remaining battery power and when you get message. Long Working Time With built-in 2100mAh battery, it can work up to 8-10H.