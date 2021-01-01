4G LTE Industrial M.2(NGFF) to USB3.0 Adapter W/Nano SIM Card Slot Work with 4G LTE Module Like Quectel EM05 EM06 etc. Applicable for M2M & IoT.

Compatility - It's compatible with 4G IOT NGFF (M.2) modules from some brands, like Quectel EM05, EM06 etc. Application - It can be widely used for M2M IoT applications such as industrial router, home gateway, STB, industrial laptop, consumer laptop, industrial PDA, rugged tablet PC, video surveillance and digital signage etc. Reliability - It adopts industrial electric circuit design, DC-DC power chip and 3.5A synchronized current to make sure the module can always be working fine and never offline even under severe environment. Principle - The interface definition of NGFF(M.2) is USB signal and 3.7V, the input voltage 5V by USB will be converted into 3.7V via DC-DC power chip to power on module and UIM/SIM card. Interfaces - There are M.2 (NGFF) for connecting 4G IOT module, USB 3.0 connector which can be compatible with USB3.0 and USB2.0 connector, NANO SIM card slot(Push-Push Type) which supports hot-plugging but not dual SIM cards.