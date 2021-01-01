From dakota fields
4Ft Round Area Rugs Mandala Bohemian Rug With Tassels Fringe Carpet Washable Circle Rug Outdoor Meditation Rug Blue
Advertisement
Bohemian floral carpet, vivid pattern, extremely rich and complex abstract meaning, exuding profound visual effects, tassel carpet placed on the indoor or outdoor floor, play a good role in dressing up Area carpet.made of 45% cotton + 45% polyester + 10% viscose fiber,exquisite craftsmanship ensures the softness and warmth of this cotton round carpet , Durable, natural and environmentally friendly.Adorn your floors and bring flair to your home with the better homes and gardens cotton area rug blanket.