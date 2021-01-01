4CH 1080N Hybrid 5in1 AHD DVR 1080P NVR+1080N AHD+960H Analog+TVI+CVI Standalone DVR CCTV Surveillance Security System Video Recorder Motion.

CVBS /AHD/TVI/CVI/IP 5-in-1 DVR: With 4 channel 1080N 5-in-1 digital video recorder, which supports TVI/CVI/AHD/Analog/wired IP Camera as well. it doesn't support wireless IP Camera. The DVR system can provide true color high definition HD image. This standalone DVR providing you the chance to take full advantage of your old cameras. Set up a CCTV surveillance system with this DVR recorder for peace of mind while away from home. Supports up to 4 high resolution TVI/AHD 960P cameras (sold separately). H.264 Main Profile HD CCTV DVR 4 channel Digital Video Recorder Home Security System dual-stream design, HDMI/ VGA output synchronously. Easy P2P setup in seconds with QR Scan -View Remotely anywhere anytime on your smartphone tablet or PC via Free APP XMEYE.(Download in App Store/Google play). Recording starts only when movement is detected which helps you save hard drive storage without missing any important events. (HDD Not included