Rev-A-Shelf 4ASR-21 4ASR Series Door Mount Spice Rack with Adjustable Shelves for 21 Inch Cabinets Natural Wood Storage and Organization Cabinet and

Rev-A-Shelf 4ASR-21 4ASR Series Door Mount Spice Rack with Adjustable Shelves for 21 Inch Cabinets Rev-A-Shelf helps to maintain shelf space and keep spices within reach with our adjustable wood door mount spice rack. Includes (3) bins and are adjustable to any position so they don't interfere with your cabinet shelves. Easy to install and can be configured in any position as your spices change.Features:Includes: 3 shelves, 2 rails and mounting hardware2 wood rails and mounting hardwareProduct is designed to hold standard spice bottles (2-1/4")Designed for a standard 30" tall wall cabinetUnclutter cabinet shelves and utilize wasted door spaceAdjustable bins avoid hitting cabinet shelvesDesigned for a 16-3/4" openingAdjustable door mount brackets are included and required for operationFully assembled wood construction with a clear coat finish for durabilityLimited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Depth: 4"Height: 25"Width: 16-1/8" Spice Racks Natural Wood