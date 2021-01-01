From kichler
Kichler 49988 Springfield Single Light 9" Wide Outdoor Mini Pendant Distressed Black Outdoor Lighting Pendants
Kichler 49988 Springfield Single Light 9" Wide Outdoor Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from aluminumClear seedy lantern shadeRequires (1) 150 watt medium (E26) bulbDesigned for use with Edison style bulbsIntended for outdoor useETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 19-1/4"Maximum Height: 93"Width: 9"Product Weight: 10.3 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 30"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 150 wattsWattage: 150 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Distressed Black