Craftmade 49982 Serene 2 Light 15" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Espresso Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Craftmade 49982 Serene 2 Light 15" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with a seedy glass shade(2) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7"Width: 14-1/2"Depth: 14-1/2"Wire Length: 8"Canopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 11-11/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Espresso