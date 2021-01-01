From kichler
Kichler 49980 Allenbury 12" Wide Outdoor Wall Sconce Textured Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Kichler 49980 Allenbury 12" Wide Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesAllenbury collection's outdoor wall light gets climate treatment, assuring the rich finish withstands any rough exterior weather conditionsConstructed from EPM(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbIntended for outdoor useETL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 12"Extension: 17-1/4"Backplate Height: 5-1/4"Backplate Width: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Textured Black