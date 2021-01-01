From craftmade
Craftmade 49929 Serene 9 Light 30" Wide Chandelier with Seedy Glass Shades Espresso Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Craftmade 49929 Serene 9 Light 30" Wide Chandelier with Seedy Glass Shades FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with seedy glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(9) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs6" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 32-7/8"Width: 29-1/2"Depth: 29-1/2"Chain Length: 6"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1-1/16"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 540 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 9Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Espresso