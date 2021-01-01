Craftmade 49903-WG Serene 3 Light 23" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Glass Shades Espresso Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

From craftmade
Craftmade 49903-WG Serene 3 Light 23" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Glass Shades FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with frosted glass shades(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8-3/4"Width: 22-5/8"Extension: 7-7/8"Backplate Height: 5-9/16"Backplate Width: 5-9/16"Backplate Depth: 1-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Espresso