Kichler 49859 Suri Single Light 17-1/2" High Outdoor Wall Sconce Textured Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Kichler 49859 Suri Single Light 17-1/2" High Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesUltra durable appearance with composite material with UV protectantCrafted from epmmComes with a clear seeded glass shadeRequires (1) 150 watt Medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsETL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 17-1/2"Width: 9"Extension: 10-1/4"Product Weight: 6.2 lbsBackplate Height: 7"Backplate Width: 5-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 150 wattsWattage: 150 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Textured Black