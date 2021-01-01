From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 49826 Norwich 4 Light 12" Wide Crystal Linear Chandelier Soft Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Livex Lighting 49826 Norwich 4 Light 12" Wide Crystal Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed of steelIncludes a brass steel shadeDecorated with crystal accents(4) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes (1) 6", (1) 12" and (1) 18" downrodsRated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 48-1/2"Minimum Height: 18-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 158"Width: 12"Depth: 36"Product Weight: 25 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Soft Gold