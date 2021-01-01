From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 49809 Blossom 13" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture English Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Livex Lighting 49809 Blossom 13" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a hand crafted hardback fabric shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8-1/2"Width: 13"Depth: 13"Product Weight: 3 lbsShade Height: 6"Shade Width: 13"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Semi-Flush English Bronze